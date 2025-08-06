1,233 HP (919 kW) Corvette ZR1X Priced From Just R3.7 Million

The Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X is seriously fast. With a twin-turbocharged 5.5-litre V8 and a front-axle electric motor pushing a combined 1,233 hp (919 kW), it rips through the quarter-mile in under nine seconds and hits 96 km/h (60 mph) in less than two.

Around the Nürburgring Nordschleife, it’s nearly three seconds quicker than the $327k Ford Mustang GTD, and despite all that performance, the ZR1X undercuts it in price, starting at ‘just’ $207,395 (approx. R3,68m), which includes a $1,995 destination fee.

Available as a coupe or a convertible, the starting price applies to the hardtop version. The drop-top adds another $10,000. Buyers can also spec the 3LZ interior package, which upgrades the Bose sound system, seats, steering wheel, and interior trim, and includes a forward-facing camera and second wireless phone charger. The 3LZ package starts at $218,395 for the coupe and $228,395 for the convertible.

To unlock the ZR1X’s full potential, you’ll want to check the $10,495 ZTK Performance Package. It brings revised chassis control calibrations, stiffer suspension spring rates, additional carbon fibre aero components, and crucially, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R tyres. Add it all up, and that $207,000 Corvette quickly stretches to over $240,000.

When you consider the performance on offer, even at full spec, the ZR1X remains astonishing value.

GM will no doubt use the ZR1X to take jabs at its Detroit rival, but this car plays in a global arena. It delivers numbers that line up with hypercars costing ten or even twenty times more. For context, the Porsche 911 GT3 RS starts about $50K higher and makes less than half the Corvette’s total power.

At the top of the launch range sits the Quail Silver Limited Edition, priced at $241,395. This version, finished in Blade Silver Matte, pays homage to the Inca Silver hue found on the original Chevrolet Corvette and will make its public debut at Monterey Car Week on August 15.