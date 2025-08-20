ALPHA-N Corse Turns The BMW M2 Into Track Ready Toy

The ALPHA-N team from Rheinbach has built a strong reputation over the years for creating technically advanced and visually striking carbon fibre components, both in Germany and internationally. Now the company is moving forward with the launch of its new racing-focused product line under the “ALPHA-N Corse” label, starting with the BMW G87 M2 in both standard and facelift versions.

The new line-up includes a wide range of body parts, most crafted from carbon fibre. They’re not only about looks but also bring real benefits for aerodynamics and performance. The Corse front spoiler is mounted directly to the chassis for added stability, while canards, aeroblades, and V4 fenders with large ventilation gills help improve airflow and front-end downforce. The carbon bonnet adds two extra vents to aid engine cooling, while carbon mirror caps provide side accents with an aerodynamic function. At the rear, airflow and stability are boosted with a carbon diffuser and an adjustable GT3-style rear wing, now available for the G87 and soon for other G and F series BMW models.

A yellow M2 showcases the large GT3 wing, while a blue example displays the ALPHA-N Class 3 spoiler in a Corse version, raised with spacers and fitted with dual Gurney flaps. Even underneath, the M2 benefits from carbon fibre underbody cladding for improved aerodynamics. The kit proves its worth on track and road, and several components come with TÜV approval despite the motorsport-driven design.

Completing the package are ALPHA-N F-ONE forged wheels in 20 inches at the front and 21 at the rear, designed for all G-series BMW models. They combine striking looks with reduced unsprung mass for sharper handling.

Performance is further enhanced with Öhlins TTX suspension for precise control, while the 3.0-litre S58 twin-turbo inline-six receives software from the latest M2 CS for an extra punch.

Inside, a CANchecked data display gives the driver full visibility of key engine and driving metrics at all times.