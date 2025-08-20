Bentley Mulliner Shows Off Stylish ‘Ombre’ Fade Paint Option

Monterey Car Week was the perfect opportunity for Bentley to unveil a striking new paint offering. Just weeks after the Mulliner Bespoke Studio revealed a new colour palette, the brand is showing off a fresh Ombre finish on a Continental GT.

This first commission fades from Topaz at the nose to Windsor Blue at the tail. It might sound simple on paper, but achieving the effect demands remarkable craftsmanship and precision.

Each car receives a two-tone spray, with the blend created in stages using tinted paints mixed the traditional way. The gradual fade is built up layer by layer, requiring two skilled painters around 56 hours to complete a single car. Since the paints react differently when applied, ensuring a smooth and consistent transition is painstaking work, and no two cars will be exactly alike. For now, Bentley Mulliner is limiting the offering to three colour pairings.

On this debut model, the fade aligns perfectly with the curve of the rear haunch, while the wheels at each end are painted to match the section of the car they sit on.

The theme carries into the cabin too, where Topaz leather covers the front seats, steering wheel, instrument panel, and centre console, while Beluga leather finishes the rear. Dragonfly accents highlight the stitching and piping, with Satin Beluga painted veneers on the dashboard, console, and treadplates. The specification also includes Bentley’s Rotating Display, a Naim for Bentley sound system, and Dark Chrome interior details.

The Ombre finish can now be ordered in three different combinations, though Bentley has yet to confirm exactly what they are. We’ll likely see them emerge as customer cars begin to roll out.