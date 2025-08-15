BMW M850i Edition M Heritage Limited To 500 Units

The BMW 8 Series remains the brand’s largest passenger car that isn’t an SUV, sitting at the top of the lineup with an emphasis on luxury grand touring. Its current generation has been on the market since 2018, offered in coupe, convertible, and Gran Coupe body styles.

Rumours have been swirling around suggesting the model’s days may be numbered as BMW looks to streamline its range and focus on electrification. Its future is uncertain, but BMW is keeping the car in the spotlight with a special edition aimed at a small group of buyers.

Called the new M850i Edition M Heritage, the car draws inspiration from the original E31 8 Series of 1989, mixing historical design cues with modern hardware.

The Edition M Heritage’s main distinction is aesthetic, each finished in one of five BMW Individual shades from the original 8 Series palette: Bright Red, Mauritius Blue metallic, Cosmos Black metallic, Oxford Green metallic, and Daytona Violet metallic. All cars receive an M carbon roof with M tri-colour accent stripes, 20-inch bi-colour Orbit Grey Style 895M wheels, M Sport brakes with black calipers, and blacked-out Shadowline trim and lighting.

Inside, the Heritage model features black full Merino leather with Alcantara accents and diamond-pattern stitching. Alcantara also covers the headliner, dashboard, and upper door panels, complemented by M tri-colour stitching throughout.

Matte-finish carbon fibre decorates the centre console, joined by a glass shift lever and iDrive controller. Special “M850i Edition M Heritage” and “1/500” inscriptions appear on the cupholder cover and door sills. Each car comes fully equipped with a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System and the Driving Assistance Professional Package.

The Edition M Heritage is based on the M850i xDrive Gran Coupe, powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 that churns out 523 horsepower (390 kW) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft of torque). These numbers are sent through an 8-speed automatic to BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system, enabling a 0 to 100 km in 3.9 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph).

Production is set to begin towards the end of 2025, with first deliveries planned for early next year.