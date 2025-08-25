BMW South Africa Reveal 50 Jahre Edition 3 Series

The BMW 3 Series has built an extraordinary legacy over the past five decades. From the start, it pioneered a new category, set the standard for driving pleasure in its segment, and rose to become the world’s top-selling premium car.

Launched in 1975 as the successor to the iconic BMW 02, the 3 Series is now in its seventh generation. Much like when it first appeared, buying a 3 Series today is a statement of appreciation for sporty, agile handling, cutting-edge technology, and uncompromising premium quality.

Its debut at the 1975 Frankfurt Motor Show marked the beginning of BMW’s most successful model line, which went on to become a global bestseller and a showcase of the brand’s sporting DNA, efficiency, comfort, safety, and connectivity.

Technological milestones have continuously shaped the 3 Series, often setting benchmarks in the midsize class. With each generation, the model has retained its essential character while incorporating new ideas and design evolution. The twin circular headlights, kidney grille, athletic profile, and strong rear end have remained unmistakable markers throughout its history.

Inside, the driver-focused cockpit quickly became a defining trait, while powerful engines, rear-wheel drive, and finely tuned handling made the 3 Series a standout in its class.

South Africa has played a significant role in this story. BMW Plant Rosslyn, just outside Pretoria, produced the 3 Series from the second through the sixth generation, even giving rise to exclusive South Africa-only models that are still sought after today. The 3 Series was also the first BMW exported from South Africa in 1994.

Since 1975, more than 20 million units have been sold worldwide. To celebrate its 50-year milestone, BMW is introducing 50 units of a special 50 Jahre Edition exclusively for South Africa.

This limited run is based on the current seventh generation and includes both 320i and M340i xDrive variants, styled to pay tribute to iconic 3 Series models of the past. Historic paint finishes make a comeback, including Aegean Blue and British Racing Green from the third generation, Stratus Grey from the fourth, and Lime Rock Grey from the sixth.

Inside, details add to the exclusivity. The British Racing Green 320i features Cognac Sensatec upholstery with a perforated finish, while all M340i xDrive models get black Vernasca leather with blue stitching. Every version comes with the M Sport package, gloss black exterior accents, aluminium interior trim, and a CraftedClarity crystal gear selector.

Customers can also choose from unique 19-inch wheels. Standard equipment includes Comfort Access, Park Assist Plus, Adaptive M suspension, Driving Assist Professional, and a Harman Kardon surround sound system.

BMW 3 Series 50 Jahre Edition Pricing for South Africa

BMW 320i 50 Jahre Edition – R1,067,730.80

BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre Edition – R1,422,607.30