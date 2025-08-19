Bugatti Sold Out Of Cars Until 2029

For most people, buying a car means browsing all the websites available and ultimately opting for a pre-owned vehicle that suits their budget. Some are also able to walk into a dealership and outright purchase, but then there is another world, the Bugatti buyers.

Foot traffic into a dealer is not on their radar because when you are creating special cars like the Tourbillon, customers will come to you. The reported build cost alone is over $4 million, but even if you had that cash ready, Bugatti won’t sell you one tomorrow. You’d be waiting in line, likely for years.

At Monterey Car Week 2025, CarBuzz caught up with Bugatti’s Director of Design, Frank Heyl, who made it clear that the company is in a comfortable position. There’s no financial strain forcing them into risky projects. The order books are stacked, and even if you wanted a car today, Bugatti can’t deliver one for at least four years.

“So, building 250 Tourbillons. Now delivering the finalist trials. The final Bolide… all that is going to keep us busy with our capacities until 2029 and sold out until 2029. If you have this [financial stability] as a business owner, it works out very solid. Then you know, you can plan ahead. It’s all set.” said Heyl.

Thinking about 2029 feels strange, whether in everyday life or in car culture. Many brands have already walked back their bold promises of going almost fully electric by then. But Bugatti’s waitlist isn’t unusual for that rarefied corner of the market.