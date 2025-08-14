BYD Yangwang U9 To Get 2,977 HP (2,220 kW) Track Edition

BYD’s Yangwang U9 electric supercar is set for a huge leap in performance with the arrival of a new Track Edition, reportedly making it one of the most powerful cars on the planet.

According to Car News China, BYD has received government approval to sell the U9 Track Edition with a combined output of 2,977 hp (2,220 kW), more than double the 1,287 hp (960 kW) of the current model.

The extra power comes from four 744 hp (555 kW) electric motors, which is a major jump from the previous 295 hp (220 kW) per motor, sending drive to all four wheels.

This upgrade puts the U9 Track Edition ahead of other high-performance EVs such as the Rimac Nevera (1,427 kW), Lotus Evija (1,500 kW) and Porsche Taycan Turbo GT (815 kW). It even eclipses petrol-powered hypercars like the Koenigsegg Gemera (1,692 kW) and Ferrari SF90 XX (758 kW).

The reported figures also leave it well clear of the 1,139 kW Xiaomi SU7 Ultra sedan, another Chinese electric supercar that set an EV lap record at the Nürburgring earlier this year.

China’s influence in the supercar arena, long dominated by European manufacturers, is growing fast. Alongside BYD and Xiaomi, GWM has hinted at a plug-in hybrid supercar with a V8 engine, although it’s uncertain if it will match the performance of the Yangwang U9 Track Edition.

Beyond the massive power upgrade, the Track Edition will stand out visually with more aggressive aerodynamic elements. Buyers can expect a carbon-fibre roof and a fixed rear wing to boost downforce, while options include a standard or enlarged carbon front splitter and an electrically operated rear spoiler that retracts when not needed.