Classic Aston Martin DBS Restomod Gets 805 HP (600 kW)

The classic Aston Martin DBS has been transformed into a wild hot rod thanks to American restomod and performance parts specialist Ringbrothers. Under the bonnet now sits a 5.0-litre Ford Coyote V8, paired with a 2.65-litre supercharger, delivering a massive 805 hp (600 kW).

To handle the power increase, the original transmission has been swapped out for a Tremec six-speed manual, the same unit found in cars like the C6 Chevrolet Corvette, Dodge Challenger Hellcat, and Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing.

The chassis has been completely reworked too. The factory structure has been replaced by a custom Roadster Shop design featuring a wheelbase stretched by 3 inches, along with a wider track; 8 inches at the front and 10 inches at the rear. Fox coilover suspension has been fitted at each corner, while stopping power is provided by 380 mm Brembo brakes. Bespoke centre-lock HRE wheels complete the setup, allowing enough clearance for the uprated brakes.

Visually, the car wears a full carbonfibre body kit finished in Double-0 Silver, paying tribute to Aston Martin’s James Bond legacy. The Bond theme continues under the bonnet, where the valve covers are inscribed with “Aston Martini,” and the dipstick has been machined into the shape of a Martini glass.

Inside, the DBS has been given a modern yet elegant twist. The new cabin features a carbonfibre dashboard with stainless steel highlights, brass door handles, and rich tan leather upholstery.

“We asked ourselves ‘what would an MI6 agent drive on his holiday?’,” explained Ringbrothers co-owner Jim Ring. The result, is the Octavia.