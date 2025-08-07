Corvette Stingray and Z06 Officially Available in South Africa

American muscle fans will be jumping for joy as the Corvette is officially available to purchase in South Africa.

The factory-built, right-hand drive Corvette Stingray is now available in South Africa, giving local enthusiasts a chance to get behind the wheel of this mid-engine icon.

Pushing out 369 kW from its naturally aspirated V8, the Stingray hits 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.5 seconds. It’s sharp, aggressive, and built for performance. Every unit is equipped with the Z51 Performance Package as standard, making it just as comfortable tearing up a track as it is cruising the highway.

If owning a Corvette has always been on your list, now’s the time. Pricing starts at R3,700,000.

Both coupé and convertible versions of the Corvette Stingray are available, with the more extreme Corvette Z06 joining the line-up soon.

Viewings are open at CVH Auto Group in Bryanston. Contact the team to experience the Corvette Stingray up close.

For more info, visit www.cvhauto.co.za, email info@cvhauto.co.za, or call (+27) 0800 06 0077.