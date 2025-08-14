Czinger To Focus On Variants Of 21C Rather Than SUV

Czinger, the American brand known for its groundbreaking 3D-printed car manufacturing methods, has decided to shelve its multi-model expansion plans and will instead focus on extending the life of its 1,233 hp (919 kW) 21C hypercar.

In a discussion with Autocar, new Chief Commercial Officer George Biggs confirmed that earlier plans for a sleek grand tourer, previewed in 2022 by the Hyper GT concept, and a Lamborghini Urus-style SUV have been dropped from the roadmap.

Both of those models would have shared mechanical DNA with the 21C, including its twin-turbocharged 2.88-litre hybrid V8.

Biggs said: “If you look at the portfolio, the Czinger brand needs to be something which is very high-end that has a sustainability to it. And I think if you want to chase the market trends, you’re going to find it tricky over the long term.

“If you look at brands over the past 15 years, certainly in the luxury space, who’ve had a very clear vision and execute against that vision, they really have had success. And I think from a hypercar perspective, we can bring a very, very different philosophy and concept that should appeal, and then you build upon that in a way that makes sense to that customer base.”

Instead, Czinger plans to evolve the tandem-seat 21C with fresh versions running “into and beyond 2035”.

Possible developments could include versions with a more conventional seating layout or even more extreme performance capabilities, building on the track-focused 21C V-Max. Production of the V-Max is set to begin next year after the initial run of 88 standard 21Cs is complete.