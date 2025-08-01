Driven | Porsche 911 Carrera T

When it comes to breadth and depth, no sports car lineup touches the Porsche 911. Want ridiculous power? Go for the Turbo S. Track toy? That’s where the GT3 RS lives. Prefer your drive to be more engaging with a manual gearbox? The 911 Carrera T (Touring) is the answer.

It takes the standard Carrera’s engine (389 hp; 290 kW) and bolts it to a six-speed manual, finally scratching the itch for those of us who still want to row our own gears.

The Carrera T slots neatly between the entry-level Carrera and the more powerful Carrera S. Like the last 911 Carrera T, this one features reduced soundproofing and thinner rear and side glass, which is a blessing as you rev the 3.0-litre flat-six all the way to 7,000 rpm.

One quick stint in the Carrera T reminded me why I fell in love with cars in the first place. Everything just clicks. The steering talks to you constantly, and that rear-mounted engine means plenty of traction. Put those two together, and you will have an awful amount of fun pushing in and out of corners in ways most rear-drive cars just can’t match.

The short-throw gear lever and six-speed manual are a proper treat. The shift action feels mechanical in all the right ways, but never clunky or awkward. It’s smooth enough to use in traffic, yet still delivers that rewarding feedback when you’re pushing on. Slotting it into reverse does take a bit more muscle, especially with the lever needing to go far left, but it feels intentional, not odd.

Despite the twin turbos, the power delivery still feels linear, with the revs building steadily and the noise turning into something genuinely addictive. The standard sports exhaust only makes it better. The auto-blip on downshifts encourages a bit of unnecessary but satisfying shifting.

It’s not some limited-edition unicorn either, as you can simply head down to your local Porsche dealership and order one. Thanks to lighter glass, reduced sound insulation, and that manual box, the Carrera T sheds 40 kg compared to the standard Carrera. That weight saving might not mean much to you on paper, but from behind the wheel, it makes a difference. The car feels alive. Starting at R2.9m, it’s not cheap, but it’s also not trying to be. It’s aimed at the driver who understands that real value lies in connection, not just numbers.

As standard, you get 20/21 inch wheels, the sport Chrono package, a sports exhaust, rear-axle steering and the magnificent manual transmission. Porsche even adds little visual clues to let you know it’s a stick-shift with badging, trim, and an old-school-inspired gear knob.

Porsche rarely misses when it comes to interiors, and the Carrera T nails the basics. The pedals are perfectly placed, the steering wheel has just enough controls, and the manual gear lever sits exactly where your hand expects it.

Purists might not love the fact that the traditional key-turn start has been replaced by a push-button and that the instrument cluster is fully digital, but they function well. Thankfully, Porsche kept physical climate controls, and the touchscreen isn’t oversized.

One ergonomic misstep is that the only usable cupholder for the driver is placed directly behind the gearstick. So if you’re drinking coffee and shifting gears, something’s getting spilt unless you row the gears at a rather uncomfortable angle. As with other new 911s, the T comes without rear seats unless you opt to add them for free.

While the standard Carrera gets a wide range of leather trims, the T sticks to black leather or the Alcantra-like RaceTex. You can add blue accents here and there, but it’s pretty tame. Maybe that stripped-back feel is exactly what Porsche intended.

The Carrera T delivers total involvement. Yes, the PDK would be quicker, more precise, and more efficient. But it wouldn’t be as satisfying. The manual gearbox, in this case, is the point, not a compromise.

Call it a mini-GT3, a driver’s Carrera, or just a rare modern Porsche that still feels deeply analogue. Either way, the Carrera T is something special. A manual masterpiece.