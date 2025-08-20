Everrati Transforms Iconic 993 Porsche 911 Into 760 HP (567 kW) EV

The Porsche 993 has always been one of the most coveted 911s, remembered as the last generation to feature an air-cooled engine. That part of its DNA is absent in Everrati’s latest build, which turns the 90s icon into a fully electric sports car while adding a wide range of customisation options and modern upgrades.

The 911 (993) Founders Edition begins with a full restoration of a donor car by Porsche specialists. From there, the body is reworked with carbon fibre panels that remain faithful to the classic 993 shape while blending in subtle touches from the Turbo S.

Exterior tweaks include updated LED lighting, Everrati branding, and of course, the removal of exhaust outlets. It sits on 18-inch forged alloys styled after the legendary HRE turbo twists, and customers can choose from a wide palette of paint colours and optional livery packages.

Inside, the car mixes heritage with modern luxury. Alcantara and Bridge of Weir leather dominate the cabin, while small components such as stalks and switches are refinished. The classic five-dial instrument cluster is retained but now adapted for the EV setup.

In the middle of the dash, a discreet Porsche Classic navigation unit offers Bluetooth and can be paired with an upgraded sound system. For those after a sportier feel, Recaro Sportster CS seats can replace the originals, and a rear seat delete is available.

The real transformation happens under the skin. Gone is the flat-six, replaced by a single electric motor pushing out 760 hp (567 kW) and 810 Nm (597 lb-ft) of torque. That output surpasses even the wildest 993s, from the Carrera RS to the GT2. Power goes to the rear wheels via a bespoke differential, allowing 0-60 mph (97 km/h) in 3.3 seconds and 0-100 mph (161 km/h) in 8 seconds.

A 63 kWh battery pack with advanced thermal management provides up to 320 km (200 miles) of range, although spirited driving will cut into that number. It supports 100 kW fast charging, topping the battery from 20 to 80 percent in roughly 25 minutes.

Everrati stresses that the conversion retains the original weight distribution, keeping the 993’s trademark handling character intact. The car benefits from power-assisted steering, regenerative braking, upgraded suspension, and stronger brakes. Buyers can also opt for a performance pack with adaptive suspension and even tougher brake materials.

Crucially, the process is reversible, so the donor Porsche can be restored to factory specification if needed, something that could help maintain long-term values.

The 911 (993) Founders Edition is already open for orders, though pricing remains undisclosed. The question is how many owners will be willing to see their air-cooled 993s reborn as electric machines.