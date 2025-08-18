Gunther Werks F-26 Is A Gorgeous Take On The Slantnose Porsche 911

Porsche’s Slantnose may not have been the prettiest face in the 911 family, and its production run was short, but the design carved out a unique chapter in motorsport history. Born as a homologation special, it brought the look of the race-winning 935 to the road, with that flattened nose becoming a symbol of Porsche’s experimental edge during the era. Now, Gunther Werks is tapping into that same rebellious spirit, turning up the boost and reimagining the legend for a new generation.

The original ‘flachbau’ option catered to Porsche enthusiasts who wanted their 930 Turbos to mirror the aero-focused 935 race cars, which dominated with more than 100 victories in the 1970s, including an outright win at the 1979 24 Hours of Le Mans despite not even being in the top class.

Gunther Werks has now stepped in with its own reinterpretation, called the F-26, aiming to rekindle that nostalgia while applying the expertise it has honed through four previous projects since 2019. This creation borrows design inspiration from both road cars and track machines, though anyone hoping for pop-up headlights will be disappointed. Instead, the F-26 uses fixed lamps mounted in a carbon-fibre front end.

The name F-26 comes from the limited production run, with just 26 examples planned by the Huntington Beach, California outfit. Power comes from a twin-turbo 4.0-litre flat-six producing 1000 hp (746 kW), paired with a six-speed manual and a limited-slip differential. A body crafted with extensive carbon fibre, carbon-ceramic brakes, and lightweight magnesium wheels help keep the curb weight down to 2,750 pounds (1,247 kg).

That 1000 hp figure is achieved on a high-ethanol fuel blend, so output drops when running on standard 93-octane. For reference, Gunther Werks’ standard Turbo model produces 700 hp (522 kW).

Like its predecessors, the F-26 sits on a set of serious tyres, with 295/30R-18 rubber up front and 335/30R-18 at the rear, both from Continental. A wheelbase stretched by 1.2 inches is said to improve balance, while adaptive dampers should provide some level of compliance without compromising the firm setup needed to manage this much power.

Each of these 26 units will be built bespoke for the exclusive crop of customers. Pricing and production details have yet to be revealed, but we wouldn’t hold our breath for the F-26 to drop below $1 million.