Jaw Dropping One-Off Bugatti Brouillard Revealed

Just when it seemed like Bugatti had wrapped up the W16 chapter for good, they’ve unleashed one final creation for a client who clearly isn’t satisfied with what is currently on offer. Meet the Bugatti Brouillard, a bespoke one-off developed under the new Solitare program, which gives Bugatti’s most dedicated collectors a chance to commission truly unique, one-of-one builds.

Programme Solitaire is even more exclusive than Bugatti’s Sur Mesure customisation program, which the company officially announced in 2021. Rather than simply allowing clients to customise existing models, Programme Solitaire lets them create their own custom Bugs, virtually from the ground up.

The Brouillard starts life as a Mistral, Bugatti’s open-top send-off for the W16 era, limited to just 99 units. But the similarities end there. This version closes the roof and replaces it with a striking new design featuring a partially transparent canopy and a bold central spine.

Every exterior panel has been reworked specifically for the Brouillard. The result is a tougher, more sculpted presence, with pronounced rear haunches, reshaped wheel arches, and a sharper undercut along the doors. It’s visually wider, meaner, and more dramatic.

At the back, the active spoiler from the Mistral is gone, replaced by a fixed ducktail element. Bugatti claims this change doesn’t compromise aerodynamic balance. Signature styling cues remain intact, such as the milled-aluminium horseshoe grille, massive engine intakes, and the unmistakable X-shaped rear lights.

Inside, it’s just as personal. The cabin features green tartan upholstery from a high-end Parisian fabric house, matched to green-tinted carbon fibre throughout. The fixed roof also allows for the return of the Chiron’s C-shaped ambient lighting strip, framing the cockpit with a soft glow.

Dig into the details, and you’ll find a number of nods to the car’s namesake. “Brouillard” was the name of one of the Bugatti family’s cherished horses, and that theme runs through the car, most notably in the hollow gear selector, which contains a delicate silver horse’s head sculpture.

Power still comes from the 1,586 hp (1,183 kW) quad-turbocharged W16, driving all four wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Nothing has been dialled down.

Of course, Bugatti has not disclosed the price for this one-off hypercar, but if we’re speculating, it could be around $20 million or so. For a collector who already owns multiple Bugattis, both modern and vintage, the price was probably never an issue.

This creation is one of just two bespoke builds Bugatti plans to produce each year under its newly launched Programme Solitaire.