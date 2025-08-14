Kimera Shows Off Stunning New Evo38

Kimera has unveiled the production-ready Evo38 ahead of its appearance at Monterey Car Week, packing 592 hp (441 kW), mild-hybrid tech and four-wheel drive.

It’s imagined as the continuation of what the legendary WRC-winning Lancia 037 might have become if development had carried on past 1992, and evolves from Kimera’s first model, the Evo37.

The biggest change is the move from the 037’s iconic rear-wheel-drive layout to a four-wheel-drive system. Power reaches the front wheels through a Torsen limited-slip differential, with torque split between the axles adjustable via a controller inside the cabin.

This gives extra grip on slick surfaces or under heavy load, though the driver can still opt to send all power exclusively to the rear wheels. The driveshaft that links the front axle to the mid-mounted, twin-charged 2.2-litre four-cylinder runs through the centre of the cockpit, displayed inside a glass enclosure.

Output has risen from 500 hp to 592 hp (441kW), thanks in part to a 48V mild-hybrid system and a valved exhaust that lets drivers choose between a more restrained road setting or a raw, straight-through soundtrack. With the valve open, the glowing turbocharger is visible from the rear.

A six-speed manual gearbox with an exposed billet aluminium linkage handles power delivery. The chassis gets push-rod suspension and a strut-tower brace that incorporates the turbo’s cooler.

Despite adding four-wheel drive, the Evo38 tips the scales at around 1100 kg, lighter than the Evo37.

Pricing hasn’t been finalised but is expected to approach £500,000 (approx. R12m), and Kimera says nearly all 38 units planned are already spoken for.