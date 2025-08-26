Koenigsegg Give ‘Mega-GT’ Gemera Aero and Downforce Package

The Koenigsegg Gemera isn’t just another hypercar, it’s Koenigsegg’s bold attempt to redefine what one can be. Traditionally, the brand has been about two-seat monsters that push physics to its limits. The Gemera changes that narrative. It’s the world’s first “Mega-GT,” blending insane performance with everyday usability by offering four proper seats, luggage space, and the kind of creature comforts you’d expect in a luxury GT. Yet under its sleek carbon-fibre shell lies the same obsessive engineering Koenigsegg is famous for.

Just in case you thought the Gemera was only about space and comfort, Koenigsegg has revealed a new F10 aerodynamics package designed to sharpen its performance even further.

Details are still scarce. The brand announced the package at Monterey Car Week by lapping WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Unlike before, it wasn’t carrying the custom roof rack and cargo box, but Koenigsegg did confirm that the F10 brings increased downforce thanks to revised aero.

The most obvious addition is a fixed swan-neck rear wing mounted to the decklid, borrowing inspiration from the Regera rather than the Jesko, which uses a sleeker setup integrated into the body. At the front, the F10 equips extra dive planes, a more aggressive splitter, carbon fibre side skirts, and larger fins. Koenigsegg hasn’t said how much quicker it makes the Gemera around Laguna Seca, but you can safely assume it offers far more grip than the standard car.