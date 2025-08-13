Koenigsegg Grabs 0-400-0 KM/H Record Back From Rimac But Rimac Will Hit Back Again

Koenigsegg has reclaimed the crown. The Jesko Absolut has set a new 0 to 400 to 0 km/h world record, dethroning the Rimac Nevera R.

Earlier this year, the Jesko Absolut completed the 0–249–0 mph (0–400–0 km/h) run in 27.83 seconds, but the Rimac Nevera R smashed that mark last month with a blistering 25.79-second run.

Not content with losing to an electric rival, Koenigsegg called on their official test driver, Markus Lundh, to take on the challenge.

On 7 August, Lundh pushed the Jesko Absolut to a jaw-dropping 25.21 seconds. Koenigsegg credits the achievement to updated software strategies, fittingly named “Absolut Overdrive”.

Mate Rimac, CEO of Rimac Automobili, has vowed to challenge the record set by the Jesko Absolut. In a video posted on Instagram (embedded below), Rimac congratulated the team at Koenigsegg on their achievement. He also talked about how healthy competition leads to the development of new technologies.