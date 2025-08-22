New Bentley Continental Supersports To Get Pure-Combustion V8

Rendering by Autocar

Bentley is preparing to reveal a new Continental Supersports, a rear-wheel-drive performance model powered by a pure-combustion V8 producing over 640 hp (477 kW). This car will act as the launchpad for a series of more extreme Bentley models focused on performance.

Spy shots have shown prototypes testing with a large rear wing and quad exhaust tips, pointing to its track-inspired character. Although the test mule carried mostly standard Continental GT bodywork, insiders suggest the production version, due later this year, will receive a far more aggressive design overhaul.

The Supersports name is being revived for the first time since 2017, when it was used on a W12-powered Continental with 700 hp (522 kW). The decision highlights their strategy to balance its reputation for luxury with a push into more hardcore performance territory. CEO Frank-Steffen Walliser has previously confirmed the brand’s intention to deliver “more extreme” cars, and this Supersports will be the first of that new wave.

Unlike its predecessor, the new Supersports will not feature the W12, which has now been retired. Instead, it will use a reworked version of the twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 found in the GT Speed. Output is expected to rise from 592 hp (442 kW) to around 640 hp (477 kW). The hybrid system and gearbox-mounted motor used in the GT Speed are being removed, dropping the all-wheel-drive layout in favour of rear-wheel drive.

The real performance leap comes from dramatic weight reduction. Sources say the Supersports could weigh around 2000 kg, significantly lighter than the GT Speed’s 2459 kg. This would make it the lightest Bentley in decades. To achieve this, the car is expected to feature carbonfibre components including the roof, lightweight sports seats, no rear seats, Akrapovic exhausts, bespoke wheels and carbon-ceramic brakes.

The exterior will be extensively reshaped with aerodynamics in mind. The large rear wing seen in testing is set to remain, joined by new air channels and ground-effect styling for improved downforce and stability.

Production will be strictly limited to a few hundred cars, with pricing starting at around £400,000. Bentley expects every car to be highly personalised through Mulliner, with unique paintwork and custom interiors.

The model has already been previewed to select clients, and several have placed orders. Bentley plans to unveil the Supersports publicly later this year, with first deliveries scheduled for late 2026.