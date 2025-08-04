New Porsche 911 Turbo Coming Later This Year With Hybrid Power

The next Porsche 911 Turbo is almost here, and according to the brand’s CEO, the 992.2-generation Turbo will arrive within the next few months and is being referred to as “the best 911 ever.” What sets it apart is the introduction of hybrid power, marking the first time the 911 Turbo will combine electrification with its turbocharged six-cylinder engine.

The 992.2-generation 911 kicked off over a year ago with the updated Carrera and Carrera GTS. Then came the Targa, Cabriolet, 4S, and the GT3. Now, it’s finally time for the Turbo and Turbo S to join the refreshed range.

You can still walk into a showroom and buy a 911 Turbo today, and it’s even badged as a 2025 model, but it’s technically still the 992.1.

During Porsche’s Q2 earnings call, CEO Oliver Blume confirmed that the upcoming Turbo S will feature a hybrid system mated to its flat-six engine. He didn’t mention the engine type directly, but let’s be honest, we all know what’s coming. His comments line up with what CFO Lutz Meschke revealed late last year, same timeline, same hybrid direction.

No specific details have been shared about the hybrid setup, but we can look at the 911 GTS T-Hybrid as a good preview. That system uses an electric motor integrated into the transmission, adding power and torque. Additional electric motors spin up the turbos, reducing lag and sharpening throttle response.

The current 911 Turbo produces 572 horsepower (427 kW) from its 3.8-litre flat-six. Add the GTS’s hybrid assistance, and it could easily reach 626 horsepower (467 kW). A new Turbo S could push up to 694 horsepower (518 kW), and that’s without any additional tuning, which, let’s be honest, Porsche will definitely do. The hybrid system does add some weight, but only 103 pounds (47 kg), which Porsche will surely work around.