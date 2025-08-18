One Buyer Bought All Five Of Gordon Murray Automotive Special S1 LM Hypercar

The McLaren F1 stands as one of the most significant cars of the 20th century, and with its BMW-built V12 sitting under the rear clamshell, it has long been a dream machine for many BMW fans. Gordon Murray, the mastermind behind that icon, hasn’t slowed down since its mid-90s debut. After nearly two decades at McLaren, he launched his own company, Gordon Murray Automotive. About five years ago, GMA shook the industry with the T.50. Now, that car is being pushed even further. The latest creation, the GMA S1 LM, is essentially a modern-day homage to the McLaren F1 GTR.

During Monterey Car Week, Gordon Murray Special Vehicles, the bespoke arm of the company, unveiled the S1 LM commission, which is a production of five cars in total, all for a single customer.

Unlike the Le Mans GTR also revealed in California, this creation pays tribute to the first McLaren F1 GTR that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans outright in 1995, before the long-tail design became iconic.

The S1 LM is built on the T.50 and takes direct design and aerodynamic inspiration from that legendary racer. You can see it in the unique touches that echo the original’s front clamshell, the roof-mounted intake, and the split rear wing. The signature rear-mounted fan is gone, replaced by a more conventional aero setup with wings and splitters to generate downforce.

This change also makes room for four traditional exhaust outlets and a retro set of round rear lights that call back to the McLaren F1. Unlike the original, these lights weren’t borrowed from a Dutch coachbuilder. Inside, the cabin mirrors the racer’s spirit but introduces new switchgear and aggressive bucket seats made just for this model.

Beneath the bodywork, the Cosworth-developed V12 has been enhanced over the T.50. Displacement is bumped to 4.3 litres, with output targeted at 693 hp (517 kW), up from 655 hp (488 kW). It still screams to 12,100 rpm and sends power to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox, now paired with wider tyres.

The car also features a track-focused suspension setup and uses the same engine mounting system as the Le Mans GTR special edition.

Pricing remains undisclosed, but given the level of engineering and exclusivity, you can bet there’s no bulk discount attached to this five-car deal. Production will start next year, but as for who the mystery buyer is? That remains tightly under wraps.