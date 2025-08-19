One-Off Hennessey Venom F5 LF Packs 2,031 HP (1,514 kW) and a Manual Gearbox

Monterey Car Week is always a showcase for the most exclusive supercars and hypercars, and this year, Hennessey turned heads with the one-off Venom F5 Revolution LF. Built by Hennessey’s new Maverick division, which handles bespoke commissions, this manual hypercar was created for Texas entrepreneur and collector Louis Flory, who specified every detail from the unique aerodynamic setup to the Cocoa Brown exposed carbon fibre finish.

The highlight is the new carbon fibre tub, which combines the Venom F5 Revolution roadster with the fresh Evolution aerodynamics and performance package. Power comes from a 6.6-litre twin-turbo V8 known as Fury, producing a staggering 2,031 hp (1,514 kW) without any hybrid assistance. The XCell_2 tub not only offers more rigidity but also improves ergonomics, with a redesigned pedal box and repositioned footwells that allow space for a third pedal. Passenger comfort has also been enhanced, while the cabin has been completely reimagined with inspiration from the world of luxury watchmaking.

Taking centre stage inside is an H-pattern open-gated shifter crafted from solid aluminium, surrounded by a newly designed centre console. Above it are redesigned air vents with H logos, and below sits a holster-style slot for the car key. Many controls now use luminous-infill tech, giving them a glow-in-the-dark effect. A leather insert with the owner’s initials adds a personal touch, while machined aluminium pedals and rich brown leather upholstery round out the interior. Even the parking brake lever was engineered to deliver a bolt-action feel, underscoring the mechanical theme of the cabin.

The exterior design draws on the Stealth Series, featuring exposed carbon fibre panels contrasted with River Sand Metallic paint. A body-coloured tri-stripe highlights the Cocoa Brown tinted carbon fibre beneath. The revised aero package includes a sharper front splitter, reshaped dive planes, tweaked fender louvres, and a new rear deck with integrated lip spoiler. A taller wing adds to the drama, while the suspension has been upgraded to handle the increased downforce generated at speed.

Pairing such extreme performance with a manual gearbox makes this build stand out even more. It’s not just about raw numbers or lap records; the true appeal lies in Hennessey’s ability to merge massive power with fine craftsmanship and obsessive attention to detail in a one-off creation.

For those who already own one of the 32 Venom F5s delivered so far, there’s good news. Existing owners can upgrade their cars to Evolution spec, and all future F5 builds will include the enhancements as standard.

Pricing remains undisclosed, but for Flory, who now owns a completely unique hypercar tailored to his vision, value is clearly measured in more than just money.