Range Rover Sport SV Carbon Revealed As Performance Flagship

The Range Rover Sport SV lineup is now topped off with the new flagship SV Carbon edition, starting at R3,822,300. That’s just over R150,000 more than the SV Black, and while it comes with a healthy list of added features, some key carbon upgrades are still left on the options list.

Buyers get to choose from four ‘curated’ SV Premium colours, and the spec includes typically optional extras like the chopped carbon exterior package, carbon-finished exhaust surrounds, and 23-inch forged alloy wheels.

Inside, that same chopped carbon material is used across the interior trim and seat backs. It’s paired with the SV’s usual four interior colour options: black, red, off-white, and a leather-free grey fabric. If the raw, stone-like texture of chopped carbon isn’t your style, you can opt for a more classic Twill Carbon Fibre finish instead, which offers a more traditional woven pattern.

That said, some of the most eye-catching carbon parts remain optional, including the exposed carbon-fibre bonnet as well as the 23-inch carbon-fibre wheels and carbon-ceramic brakes.

Mechanically, nothing changes. The SV Carbon sticks with the same BMW-sourced 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 delivering 627 hp (467 kW) through an eight-speed automatic and Land Rover’s all-wheel-drive system. It also comes standard with the 6D hydraulic suspension setup lifted from the Defender OCTA.