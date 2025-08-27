RML Reveal First Production Hyper GT Based On Porsche 911 Turbo S

British engineering outfit RML Group has taken the covers off the first production version of its GT Hypercar, a heavily reworked Porsche 911 Turbo S with styling and performance inspired by Le Mans 24 Hours racers.

The car takes cues from both the 1998 Le Mans-winning Porsche GT1 and the latest Hypercar contenders, having been developed under the internal name RML P39 and previously shown in prototype guise. According to RML, simulation testing suggests it can lap the Nürburgring Nordschleife in the low 6 minutes 30 seconds bracket.

Compared with a standard 911 Turbo S, the GT Hypercar adopts a full carbon fibre body, a stretched wheelbase and wider tracks front and rear. It remains road-legal but benefits from active aero, a prominent front splitter and an adjustable rear wing.

Production will be capped at 39 units. The example seen here is one of 10 special 40th Anniversary editions, priced from £495,000 (approx. R12m) before VAT and the cost of the donor car. These include unique interior details plus both the optional Performance Pack and Track Pack. The latter introduces adjustable ride height, a rear roll cage and deletes the rear seats.

Thanks to development work carried out with Litchfield Motors, output rises from 900 hp (671 kW) in the regular GT Hypercar to 907 hp (676 kW), alongside more than 1,001 Nm (738 lb-ft) of torque.

The show car was finished with bespoke touches such as a purple roof, carbon-tinted bonnet, gold wheels and hand-painted gold badging. Like the rest of the anniversary cars, it rides on forged alloys measuring 20 inches at the front and 21 inches at the rear.

The P39 project name signifies that this is the 39th vehicle built by RML since its formation as a racing team in 1984. With many of its projects completed under confidentiality for clients, the GT Hypercar is one of the few creations to officially carry the RML name.