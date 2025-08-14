Shelby Reveals The 850 HP Super Snake-R

If a Ford Mustang carries a Shelby badge, you can be sure it’s something special. The performance car scene wouldn’t be the same without Shelby Mustangs, and that’s never been truer than with the arrival of the Super Snake-R.

Built on the foundation of the current Dark Horse, it already starts from a great base. But Shelby has taken things to another level. The Coyote V8 now runs a Whipple supercharger, pushing output to 850 hp, supported by an upgraded radiator, active exhaust, and strengthened halfshafts. That figure is achieved on 93RON fuel, so there’s even more potential with higher-octane petrol.

The Super Snake-R gets fully adjustable coilovers, underscoring its mission as a sports car built for track supremacy. It rides on stunning forged magnesium wheels measuring 20 inches all around. These come from MP Wheels and save four kg per corner compared to the stock wheels, and allow much larger tyres to put power down more effectively and improve handling.

Other performance tweaks include new slotted brake discs, anti-roll bars front and rear, adjustable camber plates, and a harness bar behind the new bucket seats (the rear seats are removed). Shelby’s widebody styling leaves no doubt about its intent, with fresh wings, Super Snake-R badging, and plenty of carbon fibre, from the bonnet vents to the splitter, rear wing, and diffuser. Every piece is there for both performance and presence.

The $225,000 (about £165,000) price tag includes the Dark Horse itself. Buyers send their car and spec sheet to Shelby, and it comes back as a Super Snake-R with a three-year warranty.

Shelby calls it ‘your ticket to track domination and everyday drivability, a true fusion of raw power and refined engineering’.