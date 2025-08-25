Someone Reportedly Offered R1.7 Billion For A Ferrari F50 GT

This year at The Quail, a 1996 Ferrari F50 GT1 took home the “Best of Show” title. It is one of the rarest modern Ferraris, originally developed to compete in GT1 racing. Whispers in the paddock suggest someone put forward an offer of $100 million (R1.75 billion) for it.

The F50 GT1 was Ferrari’s answer to the McLaren F1 GTR, but the project was scrapped before it ever hit the track. The plan was to build six, yet only three chassis were ever completed. The car shown here is chassis 001, which has remained with its first owner, Arthur Zafiropoulo. Reports claim he declined the staggering offer without hesitation.

Constructed around a carbon fibre monocoque, the F50 GT1 wears carbon body panels and sports aggressive aero features like a roof scoop, large rear wing, diffuser, low-slung front splitter and black Speedline wheels.

Power comes from a 4.7-litre naturally aspirated V12 tuned to produce 740 hp (551 kW) at 10,500 rpm and 515 Nm (380 lb-ft) of torque at 7,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed sequential gearbox, making this one of the most extreme Ferraris never to see full competition.