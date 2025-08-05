South Africa Formula 1 Bid Being Described As ‘Chaotic and Without Substance’

A delegation representing the leading bid to bring the South African Grand Prix back to life met with Formula One Management (FOM) last week.

While the idea of Formula 1 finally returning to South Africa for the first time in over 30 years has gained traction, it seems the top proposal has not convinced FOM. According to PlanetF1, the current frontrunner is not being taken seriously by the sport’s decision-makers.

Earlier in July, the Bid Steering Committee (BSC), set up to explore the return of F1 to South Africa, was dissolved by Minister Gayton McKenzie after a potential promoter was identified.

The BSC had opened an expressions of interest (EOI) phase and, by late June, had reportedly chosen a promoter to lead the effort.

Although three bids were submitted, PlanetF1 understands that the bid involving Kyalami and driven by Kyalami 9 Hour CEO Tom Pearson-Adams is the top contender. Still, FOM is reportedly not sold on the team’s capability or financial strength.

Estimates suggest around R2 billion (96 million euro) is needed to make the first event a reality. Minister McKenzie, a vocal supporter of bringing the race back, has pointed to possible private-sector partners including MTN, Heineken, MultiChoice and billionaire Johann Rupert, although Mr Rupert stated this was “Fake News” on his personal Instagram account.

That said, Heineken is already a major global F1 sponsor and is unlikely to extend additional financial support to a single race. Another major issue is the lack of a government guarantee, which is typically expected by FOM for new events. This absence seems to be a critical stumbling block, further weakening the bid even after this week’s meeting with representatives in the UK.

Though insiders suggest the bid has considerable financial support, there’s hesitation around some of the costs. One source described the project to PlanetF1 as being chaotic and without substance.

The publication continues to note that our Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) is working to establish a local organising committee (LOC) to work alongside the promoter and venue, and it appears Minister McKenzie intends to head this group.

McKenzie commented earlier last month, “It must be emphasised that we are still in the negotiating and planning phase of returning Formula One to South Africa. On the face of it, the prospect of South Africa hosting such a race is very achievable, and we look forward to moving the discussion forward with the Formula One Group in coming weeks.”

Kyalami, originally built in 1961, requires upgrades to meet FIA Grade 1 status, which is mandatory for hosting a Grand Prix. Circuit owner Toby Venter has been working on those plans for the past five years. The FIA has already approved the upgrade plan, but it will only move forward if South Africa secures a place on the F1 calendar.

“When I told him [Mr Venter] that the government doesn’t have the money to host Formula 1 because of other more urgent priorities and we would not be able to help him pay for the track to reach F1 standards,” said McKenzie, “he looked me in the eye and said he would see it [as] his patriotic duty to do just that.”

Elsewhere, a proposal from Nigeria led by former Premier League footballer Marvin Sordell never went beyond an initial letter of interest to FOM.

Rwanda also expressed interest following an announcement from President Paul Kagame in late 2024, but ongoing tensions with the Democratic Republic of Congo have brought that bid to a halt.

There’s also talk of Morocco getting involved, with former F1 team boss Eric Boullier connected to a $1.2 billion proposal to build a brand-new circuit in Tangiers. But for now, that idea seems far from reality.