Tailor Made Ferrari Daytona SP3 Sold For Over R450 Million At Auction

Earlier this year, Ferrari revealed that it would build one extra Daytona SP3 and auction it off for charity at Monterey Car Week, with proceeds going to the Ferrari Foundation. On Saturday evening, that car, a bespoke Tailor Made Daytona SP3 carrying the special designation 599+1, crossed the block and sold for an eye-watering $26 million.

That result places it as the 13th most expensive car ever sold at auction. It fell just $400,000 short of the 1964 Ferrari 275 GTB/C Speciale that RM Sotheby’s moved at Monterey back in 2014, which holds the 12th spot on the list. What makes the SP3 stand out is that it’s the only modern car among the top sellers, as the dozen above it were all classic models. The winning bidder also walks away with Ferrari first-owner documentation.

Ferrari has confirmed that this Tailor Made Daytona SP3 now holds the record as the most expensive brand-new Ferrari ever sold at auction.

The car itself wears a dramatic two-tone finish with exposed carbon fibre contrasted by Giallo Modena, including the Ferrari script running down the centerline. Inside, it features fabric woven from recycled tyres, patterned with the iconic Prancing Horse. The dashboard and steering column are crafted from the same carbon fibre used in the SF-25 Formula 1 car.

Ferrari originally capped production at 599 units, all of which were reserved for its most loyal clients before assembly even began. For those left out, this additional car provided a final opportunity.

The first customers paid $2.25 million apiece for their Daytona SP3s, while the 600th owner ended up paying more than ten times that amount. To underline its uniqueness, the car carries a special “599+1” serial number along with a dedicated plaque.

There’s also another layer of significance. This Daytona SP3 could go down as the last mid-engined Ferrari powered purely by a V12, since the brand’s new F80 has already shifted to a hybrid V6. That sense of finality, coupled with its rarity and provenance, almost certainly played a role in pushing the price to record-breaking heights.