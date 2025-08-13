V8-Swapped VUK EVOlution X Gets Wicked Bodykit

Earlier this year, VUK Vision Ultimate Kraft went and slotted a snarling V8 into the W206 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance, which showed the world that there is indeed a solution to the 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder plug-in hybrid catastrophe.

Now they have taken things quite a bit further with the reveal of the VUK EVOlution X.

Basically, it is a V8-swapped Mercedes-AMG C 63 S reimagined with a custom body kit paying homage to the iconic 190E Evo II. The transformation includes a pronounced front splitter, reshaped front and rear fenders, and a sporty rear bumper housing quad exhaust tips and a diffuser.

At the back, a fixed rear wing reminiscent of the 190E Evo II dominates the profile, joined by a roof spoiler for extra flair. The car sits on distinctive 6-spoke wheels paired with red brake calipers, while a bespoke bonnet adds to the aggressive look.

The company claims that it was “Designed to deliver performance, reliability, and driving pleasure – on the road and on the track,” but simply put, we think it looks absolutely immense.