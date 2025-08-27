VW Reportedly Fitting Five-Cylinder Audi RS3 Engine Into Golf R

Rendering via Autocar

According to Autocar, Volkswagen is preparing its most powerful Golf to date, with a special 25th anniversary version of the R expected to feature the brilliant turbocharged 2.5-litre five-cylinder petrol engine from the Audi RS3.

This model is due in 2027 and will act as a farewell to the pure-petrol Golf before electrification takes over. It also somewhat secures the short-term future of Audi’s EA855 engine after concerns that emissions rules would force its demise.

Compared to the current Golf R 333, which uses the 2.0-litre EA888 four-cylinder tuned to 328 hp (244 kW) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft), the five-cylinder steps things up significantly. In the RS3, it produces 394 hp (294 kW) and 480 Nm (354 lb-ft). That should make the new Golf R the fastest yet, with the RS3 sprinting to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.8 seconds while the Golf R 333 takes 4.6 seconds.

If they really want to push the limits, there is potential for even more power. In 2023, Audi Sport’s former boss Sebastian Grams said the five-cylinder still had room to grow, referencing the RS3 Performance Edition, a limited-run model producing 401 hp (299 kW) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft).

For Volkswagen, dropping this iconic engine into the Golf is a milestone moment. To ensure compliance with Euro 7 rules from late 2026, Audi will modify the engine with updates such as a revised particulate filter, upgraded sensors, recalibrated mapping and denser catalysts.

Chassis work will be necessary to handle the added weight. The current Golf R 333 already features stiffer rear subframe mounts and bespoke suspension tuning. For the five-cylinder, further upgrades such as more negative camber, reinforced knuckles, uprated mounts and extra chassis bracing are expected.

Weight will increase slightly over the Golf R’s 1545 kg, with the five-cylinder version likely around 1570 kg. Forged aluminium Warmenau wheels and Bridgestone Potenza Race semi-slick tyres are expected to offset some of the gain, while wider tracks and retuned software should boost grip.

Bigger brakes are inevitable, as the Golf R 333 uses 357 mm steel discs compared with the RS3’s 380 mm carbon-ceramics. A revised seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox with new ratios and launch control is anticipated, along with the RS3’s Torque Splitter differential for sharper handling.

Prototypes have revealed more aggressive styling, with new bonnet intakes, larger front openings, a reworked diffuser, roof spoiler and quad titanium-tipped exhausts with active flaps. Inside, expect lightweight bucket seats similar to those in the GTI Edition 50.

The reveal is tipped for 2026, with sales in 2027 to mark Volkswagen R’s 25th anniversary. This model will almost certainly be the final non-electrified Golf, as VW prepares hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions before the first fully electric Golf arrives later in the decade.