ZACOE Reveal Radical Widebody Kit For Lamborghini Revuelto

ZACOE Performance, a brand focused on crafting carbon fibre aero solutions for high-end supercars and luxury vehicles, has unveiled a striking widebody kit for the Lamborghini Revuelto. The kit not only dials up the aggression and presence but also the aerodynamics.

The aftermarket specialist wanted to build an aero package that merges futuristic tech with Lamborghini’s unmistakable design DNA, pushing the Revuelto into the next chapter without losing its soul.

To get that right, ZACOE starts with reverse engineering and hand-drawn sketches before moving into full 3D digital modelling.

Instead of a one-and-done upgrade, ZACOE uses a modular design approach for the Revuelto, letting owners evolve the look and performance over time. You can start with the standard aero kit and later step up to the full widebody. This flexibility opens the door to a full-on transformation while allowing a staged build process.

The Stage One upgrade is made entirely from carbon fibre and includes an aero hood, front lip splitter, side aero blades, side skirts, air scoop, and a dual-element rear wing. The lower section of the wing replaces the OEM spoiler and maintains the factory adaptive aero system. The upper swan-neck wing delivers a more aggressive motorsport look while improving airflow. All components either overlay or replace factory parts, ensuring a clean, reversible installation process with no cutting or drilling required.

Stage two sees the addition of the widebody, including wider front and rear fenders to make more room for some serious performance rubber. You also get integrated vents and fins to improve brake cooling and manage high-speed airflow. The front fenders are complete replacement units designed to preserve the integrity of the original bodywork while offering a perfect fit.

Borrowing cues from the SC63 race prototype, the rear wing blends into the widened fender lines, creating a flowing silhouette that feels race-ready.

Created in collaboration with Fi Exhaust, these polygonal exhaust tips are produced using high-resolution 3D metal printing. This method unlocks design freedom far beyond traditional stainless steel fabrication. They’re not just pretty as they also house Fi Exhaust’s proprietary sound tech, giving the hybrid V12 a sharp, high-revving soundtrack that echoes the Aventador’s naturally aspirated roar.

By combining both aero stages, Revuelto owners can evolve their car from a slightly sharper silhouette to an all-out widebody machine.