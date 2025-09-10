Ferrari 849 Testarossa Revealed With 1,035 HP (772 kW)

Ferrari has brought back a legendary badge with the new 849 Testarossa, which takes over from the SF90 Stradale as the brand’s most powerful series-production car.

The newcomer produces 1,035 hp (772 kW), an increase of 49 hp (37 kW) compared with its predecessor, and sprints from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.35 seconds before topping out at more than 330 km/h (205 mph). Deliveries of the coupé are scheduled to begin in spring, followed by the Spider later in the year.

With extra power, revised aero and updated chassis electronics, the 849 Testarossa managed a lap time of 1 minute 17.5 seconds at Fiorano, 1.2 seconds quicker than the SF90 Stradale and just 0.2 seconds off the SF90 XX Stradale. This was with the optional Assetto Fiorano pack, which trims 30 kg from the 1570 kg dry weight and adds suspension, tyre and body upgrades aimed at track use. The Spider comes in at 90 kg heavier.

Visually, the 849 Testarossa is a bold step away from the SF90. Up front, it adopts a wide graphic treatment reminiscent of the F80 and 12Cilindri, while the rear features twin spoilers inspired by Ferrari’s 1970s sports prototypes. Flavio Manzoni, Ferrari’s design chief, explained that while the car is effectively a heavy facelift, the intention was to create something entirely new rather than a modern nod to the 512 Testarossa of the early 90s. Dramatic side intakes integrated into the doors channel air to oversized intercoolers borrowed from the F80, each requiring two years of development to manufacture in aluminium.

Cooling was a key focus, with intercoolers now 20% larger, enlarged front intakes and new oil coolers. The revised bodywork also adds 8 mm in length and boosts downforce by 25% at 240 km/h (150 mph), aided by a redesigned diffuser and underbody airflow management.

The hybrid drivetrain is carried over from the SF90. At its core sits a 3.99-litre twin-turbo V8 paired with three electric motors. The petrol engine now produces 818 hp (610 kW) and 842 Nm (621 lb-ft) of torque thanks to upgraded turbochargers, revised cylinder heads, exhaust manifolds, intake plenums and valvetrain, along with a lighter crankshaft and widespread use of titanium hardware. A 300 rpm higher redline at 8300 rpm and a 10% longer exhaust system further enhance character and sound.

The electric motors contribute up to 217 hp (162 kW), their output limited by the 7.5 kWh battery, which also provides around 29 km of pure-electric driving. Ferrari says more performance could be unlocked with a larger battery, but for now, balance is the priority.

Braking performance has been improved with larger Brembo carbon-ceramic discs, new calipers and recalibrated regen braking. Stopping from 100 km/h (62 mph) takes one metre less than the SF90. The eight-speed dual-clutch transmission has also been sharpened for faster shifts, while the latest Slip Slide Control and Ferrari Integrated Vehicle Estimator (Five) software optimise grip, balance and stability using real-time predictive modelling.

Pricing has not yet been revealed, but in Europe, the Coupé will start from €460,000 and the Spider from €500,000. The Assetto Fiorano pack adds another €52,500. This is a significant price hike over the SF90 but puts the Ferrari directly against the Lamborghini Revuelto.

It remains to be seen if Ferrari will develop a hardcore XX version of the 849 Testarossa, but the Assetto Fiorano pack already brings extensive track-focused hardware. This includes lightweight tubular bucket seats saving 18 kg, carbonfibre wheels, single-rate Multimatic dampers and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres. Aerodynamic tweaks like wing-boxes, bigger front flicks and vortex generators complete the setup.