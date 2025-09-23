Hydrogen-Powered BMW X5 Hitting Production in 2028

BMW is getting ready to shake things up with the next X5 range by offering five different powertrain options, including an all-new hydrogen fuel-cell model that is expected to launch in 2028. While many brands now provide buyers with a choice between combustion and electric setups, BMW looks set to push the boundaries further with this move.

Hydrogen has long been a topic of debate in the car world, mainly due to the challenges of storing and distributing it, but manufacturers continue to show interest in both hydrogen combustion and fuel-cell technology. Toyota has been one of the leaders in this space and has partnered with BMW to develop the system that will power the upcoming iX5.

Unlike a typical battery-electric vehicle, this SUV will run with a hydrogen fuel cell feeding electricity to the motor. It will sit alongside petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid, and full EV versions of the X5. Spy shots reveal that it will also take on BMW’s new “Neue Klasse” styling direction, already seen in the latest iX3 and X3.

Speaking at an event in New York, Joachim Post, a member of BMW’s management board, said: “By launching the new BMW X5 with a choice of five drivetrain variants, we are once again demonstrating our leading position as a technology pioneer. Hydrogen has an essential part to play in global decarbonization, which is why we are committed to driving the technology forward.”

The X5 is an ideal candidate for this step. It’s the brand’s top-selling SUV after the 3 Series and 5 Series, and its size makes it more practical for integrating new technology. On top of that, it’s BMW’s most profitable single model, which gives the company some room to offset the cost of its hydrogen investment.

The big question is whether hydrogen can become a compelling alternative to EVs for everyday drivers.