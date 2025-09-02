Is This The Return Of The Iconic Porsche Slantnose?

The Porsche 911 has worn some legendary shapes over its 61-year lifespan, from the Targa to the Speedster, and soon another icon will rejoin the lineup: the Flachbau (aka the Slantnose or Flatnose).

Called the Flachbau in Germany, the 911 Slantnose has deep motorsport roots. Back in the 1976 World Sportscar Championship, Porsche engineers exploited a loophole that let them replace the 935’s headlights with vents to improve downforce and cut drag. In the 1980s, this design reached the road with the 930, offered through Porsche’s Sonderwunschprogramm. Just 948 of these Slantnose 911s were ever built, making them true collector’s items.

The look was last revived in 2019 on the track-only 935, which drew directly from the famous 1978 935 “Moby Dick” racer, named for its white finish and extended tail.

Fresh spy shots from the Nürburgring now confirm Porsche is working on a modern version. The prototype is based on a 991-generation GT2 mule, soon to be replaced by the 992 GT2. Up front, camouflage hides the usual headlights, hinting at a reimagined Slantnose design. The original cars had pop-up lights, and while those aren’t banned today, the cost of meeting safety regulations makes it unlikely Porsche will bring them back. Instead, expect headlights integrated into the bodywork.

The aerodynamic changes up front mean big revisions at the rear too. A massive new wing dominates the back, suggesting Porsche is chasing serious performance along with stability to balance the altered airflow.

Earlier this year, Porsche trademarked both “Flachbau” and “Flachbau RS,” and the development car seems to lean toward the latter. Besides the huge wing, it carries rear aero wheel covers and fresh vent slits above the front arches.

Under the skin, the most likely setup is the one earmarked for the upcoming GT2 RS, which hasn’t yet been unveiled. It could adopt a hybrid system similar to the GTS, pairing a small e-motor on the transmission with another to spool the turbochargers instantly. The last GT2 RS produced 690 hp (515 kW) from its twin-turbo 3.8-litre flat-six, and since the current 992 Turbo S already delivers 641 hp (478 kW), this new GT2 RS and Slantnose could push well past 700 hp (522 kW).

Don’t expect the Flatnose to arrive right away. Porsche still has to debut the new Turbo and GT2 RS before unveiling this car. It would make sense for it to cap off the Heritage Design series, which has already celebrated the 1950s and 60s, as well as the recent 911 Spirit 70. In that context, this Slantnose could be the ultimate tribute to the 1980s.