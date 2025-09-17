LARTE Design Gives Latest Porsche 911 A Makeover

LARTE Design has unveiled an exclusive styling package for the updated 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera (992.2), the latest evolution of Stuttgart’s most iconic sports car. For more than 60 years, the 911 has set the benchmark for performance and individuality, and the refreshed model builds on this legacy with sharper lines, a new digital cockpit, and hybrid powertrains that blend tradition with modern innovation.

The package follows the tuner’s design philosophy of enhancing the original character of the car with carefully developed details that elevate its dynamics, aesthetics, and individuality.

The 911 Carrera makes for an ideal canvas. Its unmistakable silhouette and motorsport heritage are untouched, but LARTE has added sculptural accents inspired by the legendary 1974 Holbert Racing 911 Carrera RSR 3.0, remembered for its striking blue-and-yellow livery and number 14 in Trans-Am competition.

The kit consists of 12 components, each available in pre-preg carbon fibre or a high-gloss painted finish. Every element is handmade, going through clay modeling, 3D development, prototyping, and A-class surface refinement to OEM standards. All materials are TÜV-certified for quality and safety.

Key highlights include:

A sculpted 3D hood with functional air outtakes.

A redesigned front bumper that visually lowers the car and emphasises its stance.

Extended fenders and reshaped side panels that enhance presence and flow.

A rear diffuser with new exhaust tips and vertical brake lights.

An aerodynamic rear wing that adds precision and visual drama to the profile.

“The Porsche 911 by LARTE Design merges sporty performance, the proud heritage of an icon, and a design that defines excellence. The flowing silhouette remains true to the 911 shape, while new sculptural details intensify its expressive character. Each element was created to resonate with emotion and precision — a modern homage to timeless motorsport DNA,” said Brano Mauks, Chief Designer at LARTE Design.

All parts are designed to fit directly onto existing mounting points, making installation straightforward and ensuring a factory-level finish.

The LARTE Edition Porsche 911 Carrera kit is available to order now, and you can find out more at Larte-design.com