Last BMW M4 GTS Built Asking Eye-Watering R17 Million

The 2016 BMW M4 GTS was Munich’s most extreme track-focused creation, a limited-run machine that blurred the line between road car and race car. Only 803 were built worldwide, with 300 heading to the US. The very last one ever made, number 803 of 803, has now surfaced for sale on Exotic Car List with just 305 miles on the clock, carrying an eye-watering $1 million (approx. R17.4m) price tag.

When it debuted in 2016, the M4 GTS started at $135,195 before options in the United States, more than twice the $67,000 sticker of the regular M4. It was positioned directly against the Porsche 911 GT3 RS and McLaren 570S, and BMW ensured the GTS had the credentials to back up its price.

What made it stand out wasn’t just more power. The M4 GTS introduced the world’s first production car water-injection system, the first and only M model to use it. This innovation added 49 horsepower by spraying water into the intake manifold, cooling the compressed air-fuel mixture for better combustion. With it, the M4 GTS delivered 493 hp (368 kW) and 600 Nm (442 lb-ft) of torque.

But performance went beyond numbers. BMW stripped weight, added serious aero, fitted a roll cage, and installed manually adjustable suspension. The result was a road-legal track weapon capable of lapping the Nürburgring in 7:28, matching the original time set by the Porsche Carrera GT. It wasn’t until 2023 that BMW’s G82 M4 CSL managed to beat it with a 7:18 lap.

Today, most M4 GTS models trade hands for around $80,000, making the $1 million ask for this Black Sapphire example a huge premium. But this one is unique. Being the very last M4 GTS produced gives it unmatched collector appeal.

Its ultra-low 305-mile mileage only strengthens that appeal. While typical values have dropped nearly 30 percent since new, this specific example sits in a different league altogether.

For serious BMW collectors, it’s less about market trends and more about owning a piece of M Division history that will never be repeated.