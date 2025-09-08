Manhart Crank BMW M5 Up To 897 HP (669 kW)

Not too long ago, having 600 hp (447 kW) in a supercar meant you were at the top of the game. Today, you can walk into a dealership and find sedans, SUVs, and estates that easily surpass that. A perfect example is the new BMW M5.

It comes with a hybrid 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 pushing out 717 hp (535 kW) and 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft) of torque, which is already more than enough for most drivers. But clearly, Manhart wasn’t satisfied with that.

The German tuner, long known for its BMW expertise, has taken the M5 to another level. They upgraded the V8’s turbochargers, installed their own MHtronik powerbox, and fitted an upgraded stainless steel exhaust system with adjustable valves and race downpipes.

With these changes, power jumps to 897 hp (669 kW) and torque climbs to 1,200 Nm (885 lb-ft). Manhart hasn’t shared acceleration figures, but there’s no doubt it’s quicker than the stock version.

To handle the extra performance, the MH5 900E package includes lowering springs, with KW Variant 4 coilovers available as an option. Carbon ceramic brakes from BMW M are standard, though aftermarket upgrades can be chosen too.

Finishing touches include new forged wheels, plenty of carbon fibre parts such as a new spoiler lip, canards, diffuser, and side skirts. Manhart also adds champagne-colored decals for contrast, though those will likely split opinion among customers.