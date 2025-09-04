Mercedes-Benz Teases New Drop-Top G-Class

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that the G-Class Cabriolet will return, almost ten years after the last open-top version of the iconic off-roader was discontinued.

The announcement comes ahead of next week’s 2025 Munich motor show, where the new soft-top is expected to be shown briefly during a presentation from Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Källenius on the company’s future product plans. Mercedes has stated that the G-Class range will soon include a cabriolet, which will be sold in most markets worldwide, including the United States for the very first time.

While no launch date has been revealed, the move taps into a long history of open-air G-Class models dating back to 1979. The very first cabriolet was a short-wheelbase two-door version offered at launch in 1979, which remained in production until 2013.

In 2017, Mercedes added the ultra-exclusive four-door Maybach G650 Landaulet, built around the high-riding G63 4×4². Powered by a 6.0-litre twin-turbo V12 producing 621 hp (463 kW), it featured a hard top over the front seats and a retractable roof at the rear, complete with individual rear seats set further back in the chassis. Only 99 were built, each priced close to £600,000 in the UK.

Mercedes has released a shadowy teaser image of the upcoming G-Class Cabriolet, which shows a profile similar to the existing model but with a shorter roofline. Key G-Class traits remain, including the flat bonnet, raised indicators on the front wings, upright windscreen and the rear-mounted spare wheel. The image also hints at a folding roof mechanism neatly integrated at the back.

Technical details are still under wraps, but the cabriolet is likely to be offered with the same mix of diesel, petrol and electric powertrains as the standard G-Class. Current options include the G450d with a 3.0-litre turbocharged straight six producing 362 hp (270 kW), the G500 with a 3.0-litre turbocharged straight six making 443 hp (330 kW), and the G63 with a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 developing 577 hp (430 kW). The fully electric G580, powered by four motors and a 116 kWh battery, delivers 579 hp (432 kW).

Expect the cabriolet to sit at the top end of the G-Class line-up, carrying a price premium over existing models.