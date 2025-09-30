Mercedes G-Wagen Family to Grow As G600 to G900 Names Secured

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class remains one of the brand’s most instantly recognisable vehicles, and it looks like Mercedes is ready to stretch its appeal even further with new variants. Trademark filings uncovered by CarBuzz through the European Intellectual Property Office suggest that as many as four fresh versions could be on the way, all positioned above the current line-up.

Right now, Mercedes offers the G550 and the all-electric G580 with EQ Technology, but filings for the names G600, G700, G800, and G900 hint at a shake-up that could either replace or sit above today’s models.

The current G550 produces 443 hp (330 kW) and 560 Nm (413 lb-ft) from a 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. The G580 with EQ Technology pushes things further to 579 hp (432 kW) and 1,165 Nm (859 lb-ft) thanks to its electric powertrain. Meanwhile, the AMG G63 uses a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 to deliver 577 hp (430 kW) and 851 Nm (628 lb-ft).

While the new names don’t directly correspond to output figures, it’s reasonable to assume they indicate something more, whether that’s extra power, added space, or a higher level of luxury. There’s also the possibility that some of these names are earmarked for future Maybach versions. Earlier this month, Mercedes teased a new G-Class Cabriolet, which brings to mind the ultra-rare 2018 Maybach G 650 Landaulet. Only 99 of those were built, each costing around $550,000 at the time.

It seems logical that the G600 badge would replace the G550, but the others might represent long-wheelbase options, convertible versions, or high-luxury models aimed at the top of the market. Since these trademarks were only filed recently, it’ll likely be a while before Mercedes shows its hand, but a stretched three-row G-Class would be an obvious money-spinner.

The timing of this expansion isn’t random. The G580 EQ has drawn lukewarm interest from buyers, but enthusiasm for a smaller combustion-powered G-Class is strong, and the standard G-Class continues to sell well globally. The sticking point appears to be the electric powertrain, not the product itself. So Mercedes is shifting its focus back to what customers want: powerful combustion models. With a new V8 engine planned for 2027, Mercedes and AMG are clearly listening, and a V8 would be a natural fit for the high-end G models. For now, all of this remains speculation. Mercedes may have other intentions for these new badges or could simply be reserving them for future use.