Mercedes V12 Engine To Stick Around Beyond 2030

As we all know, tougher European emission standards, known as Euro 7, arrive at the end of next year, which means the future of Mercedes-Benz’s biggest combustion engine was naturally in doubt.

Speaking at the Munich motor show, tech boss Markus Schäfer confirmed that Mercedes “will continue to offer V12s”. When asked if the unit would be EU7-compatible, Schäfer replied, “I will not say more, but it is coming,” which strongly suggests the engine will still be available in Europe.

He didn’t share how Mercedes plans to make the V12 meet the stricter rules, nor did he say which models would carry it. Right now, the only car in the lineup using the V12 is the 603 hp (449 kW) Maybach S680 limousine, though it once featured in AMG’s S65, CL65, and the SL600. It’s also possible future V12 models will be restricted to select global markets.

The decision to keep the V12 comes as Mercedes reshapes its internal combustion lineup. The company will drop the controversial four-cylinder plug-in hybrid setup currently used in the C63 and GLC 63, replacing it with either updated straight-six engines or an all-new V8.

“We have invested quite a lot to update the entire portfolio,” Schäfer said. “On top, we have created a new V8 that has almost finished EU7 compliance. It is a high-performance V8; it’s brand new.”

AMG boss Michael Schiebe also weighed in, saying petrol engines will remain “as long as possible, where regulations allow”. He acknowledged that Europe and the US are set to ban the sale of combustion engines from 2035, but pointed out that markets such as the Middle East and China may not follow the same timeline. In those regions, Mercedes could continue offering its traditional powertrains for as long as customers want them.