Next Mercedes-AMG C63 Reportedly Only Gaining Two More Cylinders

The controversial Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance will finally ditch its four-cylinder engine in the next version, but for those expecting a grumbling, angry V8, you might be rather disappointed.

Mathias Geiser, Mercedes’ sales and marketing board member, told Auto Express: “We will have some options where we had a four-cylinder, which will also be available as a six-cylinder going forward. There may or may not be a hybrid, it might be pure-ICE, maybe. We’ll let you know when we’re there.”

That makes it clear AMG has taken feedback on board after lacklustre demand for four-cylinder models like the C 63, and will introduce the bigger 3.0-litre six in its next generation. The engine is currently used in the CLE 53 coupé, producing 442 hp (330 kW) with support from a 48V mild-hybrid system.

It’s also available in the larger E 53 AMG, where it’s combined with a plug-in hybrid module that boosts output to 603 hp (450 kW), which actually matches the old V8-powered E 63 S. The trade-off is weight, which climbs to almost 2.5 tonnes, making that setup unlikely for the smaller C-Class.

So why not just return the V8? Mercedes noted the wider engine won’t fit in the current C-Class engine bay, keeping it reserved for bigger, more expensive models. But the closely-related CLE will feature a twin-turbo V8 in its upcoming CLE 63 flagship, which suggests the hardware could work.

According to Auto Express, the challenge seems to lie at the rear of the car. The CLE’s 53 and 63 variants have a significantly wider rear end, while the AMG C-Class has historically only widened the front track. Changing the rear would mean bespoke side-body pressings and doors, a costly move. Without a wider rear axle and revised suspension, a V8’s unique driveshafts, differential and tyres may simply not be compatible.

There’s also the fact that the C-Class was heavily re-engineered to accommodate the four-cylinder hybrid, including stretching the nose by about 60 mm compared with the regular model. Combining that with a wider rear structure could be too big of an investment for Mercedes to justify.

In the end, AMG may have pleased enthusiasts by moving back to a six-cylinder, but the lack of a V8 will still leave some customers wishing for more.