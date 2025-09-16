One-Off Bugatti La Voiture Noire Quietly Returns to the Market

There’s nothing on the road quite like the Bugatti La Voiture Noire. Built as a one-off, it echoes the spirit of today’s Brouillard and serves as a tribute to the brand’s past, specifically Jean Bugatti’s legendary Type 57 SC Atlantic that famously went missing.

That alone would be enough to make it special, but the story of La Voiture Noire doesn’t end there. Unveiled in 2019, it was only handed over to its mysterious buyer in 2021 after years of refinement and final touches. Bugatti never revealed who wrote the cheque, adding an extra layer of intrigue.

Fast forward four years, and the car has quietly returned to the market. Its owner has decided to part ways, opening the door for another collector to take the keys.

The sale is being arranged by SBX Cars, part of Supercar Blondie, through its Private Treaty Sales Program. This isn’t a public auction open to anyone with deep pockets. Instead, only invited buyers can join the network and begin private negotiations. The process is designed for pre-qualified, high-net-worth individuals and conducted behind closed doors.

La Voiture Noire is one of Bugatti’s most ambitious creations, designed to honour Jean Bugatti’s lost Atlantic. Its carbon-fibre body is finished in “Black Carbon Glossy,” with headlights featuring over 25 precision-milled elements per side. The cabin is wrapped in Havana Brown grain leather, a nod to Jean’s own Atlantic.

Beneath the surface lies Bugatti’s 8.0-litre W16 producing 1,479 hp (1,103 kW) and 1,600 Nm (1,180 lb-ft) of torque, numbers that ensure this grand tourer performs like a hypercar. The six exhaust outlets are not just a styling cue but part of its performance statement.

When it first changed hands, La Voiture Noire set a record as the most expensive new car ever sold, with a price tag of €11 million before taxes. Now, with its original buyer choosing to let it go, it re-enters the market as more than a car.

Thanks to the confidentiality of the sale, though, we’ll never know the figure attached to its next chapter.