Porsche Cayenne Electric Comes With Up To 4 Screens

Porsche is gearing up to debut a new interior technology direction with the Cayenne Electric SUV later this year, bringing a fresh cockpit layout and a more immersive experience for both driver and passengers.

At the core of this is Porsche Digital Interaction, a new operating concept that blends personalisation, premium materials, and advanced tech. Buyers will be able to choose from up to 13 interior colour combinations, including Lavender and Sage Grey, along with five accent options and four configuration packages. Materials range from Race-Tex, a synthetic suede-like finish, to the classic Pepita fabric, allowing customers to tailor their cabin to their taste.

The dashboard will be dominated by screens, with up to four on offer. The driver gets a 14.25-inch OLED digital instrument cluster that retains Porsche’s signature five-dial look but can be customised extensively. A head-up display with augmented reality navigation projects an image comparable to viewing an 87-inch TV.

In the centre sits Porsche’s largest screen to date, the Innovative Flow Display. This OLED panel has an integrated curve and angled lower section, giving it a distinctive look. Passengers can opt for a 14.9-inch display on their side to access navigation and infotainment, including video content, which is polarised to prevent distracting the driver while the car is moving.

For comparison, the current Cayenne uses a 12.6-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch central display, a head-up display, and an optional 10.9-inch passenger screen.

Porsche’s new infotainment system introduces widgets, themes, and an AI assistant, and owners will be able to use their smartphone as a key. The cabin experience goes further with Mood Modes, which adjust lighting, temperature, seating, and audio to match the desired atmosphere, similar to setups already found in BMW and Mercedes-Benz models.

Other notable upgrades include a panoramic sunroof with variable transparency and heating elements that extend beyond the seats to the armrests and door sills, enhancing comfort in colder climates.

The new Cayenne Electric is expected to arrive in showrooms in the second half of 2026, but will not be making its way to South African shores.