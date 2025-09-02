Porsche May Add Fake Gear Shifts To EV Models

A big reason some enthusiasts struggle to embrace electric cars is the absence of character. Without the sound and mechanical feel of an engine and gearbox, EVs can feel sterile. To counter that, some manufacturers are experimenting with ways to add personality back into the experience, and even Porsche is testing software that simulates gear shifts.

This doesn’t mean the end of driving enjoyment. Porsche has recognised that many drivers enjoy a bit of resistance and drama, which is why the company has built an EV prototype with paddle shifters, artificial engine sound, and simulated gear changes.

In March, Porsche’s prototype fleet manager Sascha Niesen took one of these concepts for a drive. He admitted, “I wanted to hate it because it’s artificial and fake and everything,” but was surprised to find that he actually enjoyed it. The team recorded the soundtrack of a Cayenne V8 and reworked it to suit the electric setup. According to Niesen, the transmission engineers made it feel so convincing that “I could not tell the difference” from a traditional torque converter gearbox.

Hyundai has already led the way with the Ioniq 5 N, the most prominent EV on sale with simulated shifts. While the idea might sound like a gimmick, many reviewers have called it a genuine game changer, and it could offer the same transformation for Porsche’s electric models.

Niesen confirmed it’s something under consideration, though it would require new hardware. For example, the upcoming Cayenne EV doesn’t have paddle shifters yet, but adding them wouldn’t be difficult. That would let customers decide how much engagement they want from their car, even if the feature itself doesn’t make a lot of logical sense.

On the surface it may seem odd to add fake complexity to make something more enjoyable, but Hyundai has proven that the formula can work. Ferrari is also developing simulated gear changes for its first electric car, so Porsche’s openness isn’t shocking.

At the end of the day, enthusiasts want to feel something when they drive. If that requires clever tricks and software in the electric era, it might just be the compromise needed to keep the passion alive.