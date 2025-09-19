Porsche Pondering All Possibilities To Offer More Manuals

Despite the growing dominance of automatic transmissions, Porsche is still keeping the manual alive in the 911 lineup. While the base Carrera and Carrera S manuals are no longer available in the 992.2 generation, the six-speed Carrera T and a manual version of the GT3 continue to hold the torch. According to 911 line lead Michael Rösler, the brand isn’t done yet and could have more three-pedal surprises in the future.

Speaking to EVO, Rösler explained that Porsche is “thinking about all the possibilities to get the customers a manual,” with a particular emphasis on special editions. He believes the company missed an opportunity during the latter part of the 991 era, which is why more limited-run manuals like the Sport Classic and S/T appeared during the early years of the 992 generation.

That said, don’t expect the Sport Classic itself to return anytime soon. The previous car was based on the 911 Turbo, which has now shifted to a hybrid setup similar to the current Carrera GTS. Since that system relies on an electric motor integrated into the PDK transmission, offering a manual would require extensive re-engineering.

For the same reason, manual versions of today’s Turbo and Carrera GTS models remain off the table, even though Rösler noted that around 50% of American Carrera GTS buyers previously chose the manual before the hybrid transition.

There’s still room for more manual models in the lineup. Recently spotted GT3 convertible prototypes, possibly pointing to a new Speedster, look like prime candidates. Both the 3.0-litre engine in the Carrera T and the naturally aspirated 4.0-litre in the GT3 already work with a six-speed gearbox, so any car derived from those powertrains could theoretically be offered with a manual.

As Porsche continues to expand the 992.2 lineup, the most realistic manual options will likely come from those areas rather than the higher-powered GTS or Turbo models. For now, enthusiasts who want to row their own gears can choose between the Carrera T coupe, Carrera T cabriolet, GT3, and GT3 Touring.