Porsche Roads App Brings Scenic Adventures to Every Drive

Porsche South Africa recently hosted a media driving event in the Western Cape, where selected journalists experienced some of the most breathtaking and twisty roads the region has to offer. More than one participant described it as the best launch they had ever attended, and with roads like these, it’s easy to see why.

But keeping everyone on the right course isn’t always simple. That’s where the Porsche Roads app steps in. Designed for anyone who loves to drive, the app acts as a unique route planner that generates stunning driving routes at the click of a button.

Developed using insights from a professional network of drivers, the Roads app distills what makes a road truly drive-worthy and packages it in a beautifully designed, free-to-use platform. With its premium routing intelligence, it can transform any link between two or more locations into a scenic adventure that you can share with friends. Whether you’re looking to showcase your favourite drive or explore a fresh route, the app’s ever-expanding catalogue offers something exhilarating for every journey.

The magic lies in how the app leverages AI. It calculates routes based on a mix of parameters including road curves, topography, landscape features, and points of interest. From there, you can choose to create a circuit route starting and ending at the same point or plan a direct drive to a specific destination. Best of all, it works no matter where in the world you are.

For those who live for the thrill of the open road, Porsche’s Roads app doesn’t just get you from A to B. It makes sure the journey itself is the highlight.