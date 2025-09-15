Porsche Taycan Turbo GT4 RS Hunting Nurburgring EV Lap Record

Images via Pistonheads

When it comes to Nürburgring lap times, few brands attack the challenge with the same intensity as Porsche. The company not only holds the outright record of 5:19.546 with the astonishing 919 Hybrid Evo but also claims three of the eight fastest production car laps ever recorded there. So when Xiaomi grabbed the EV record earlier this year, it was only a matter of time before Porsche prepared its counterattack.

What you’re looking at appears to be that response to the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra, which set a lap time of 7:04.957, just ahead of the Taycan Turbo GT’s 7:07.55. Believed to carry the Taycan Turbo GT4 RS badge, this extreme EV was once thought to be a Manthey Racing project, but the signs now suggest it’s an official Porsche effort.

Compared with the current Taycan Turbo GT, the differences are clear. A completely new front end wears a larger splitter, aerodynamic canards, and GT3 RS-style louvers on the front fenders. Underneath, Porsche has added fresh aero work, along with special aero discs on the rear wheels, flared arches, and a fixed rear wing. There’s also a redesigned diffuser. Inside, the prototypes are stripped out to a single driver’s seat with a full roll cage.

Spy shots reveal prototypes hitting the Nordschleife at speed, with one car driven by Porsche factory ace Lars Kern. During one run, the blue car lost part of its rear diffuser, while the purple car proved quicker but still lacked balance. It seems Porsche will be back soon, determined to push harder for the record.

The bigger question is whether Porsche is chasing only the road-going SU7 Ultra or also aiming at the more radical SU7 Ultra Prototype. That version recently set a staggering 6:22.091 lap, the second-fastest EV time ever, bettered only by the Volkswagen ID.R.

The new Taycan’s aerodynamic add-ons may not look as wild as those on the Xiaomi prototype, but they’re far more aggressive than the production SU7. Beyond aero, Porsche engineers are reportedly dialing up the powertrain beyond the Taycan Turbo GT’s 1,019 hp (760 kW), or 1,092 hp (814 kW) available with launch control. If that’s the case, the Taycan Turbo GT4 RS could have the firepower needed to put Porsche back on top of the Nürburgring EV leaderboard.