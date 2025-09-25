Toyota Gazoo Racing Eyes Performance Hybrids for Future

Toyota’s hybrid range has traditionally been about saving fuel rather than delivering thrills. Models like the Camry, Corolla, and RAV4 have used electric motors mainly to cut emissions and improve efficiency, with only the occasional burst of instant torque. Driving excitement was never really part of the equation.

That mindset is starting to change. Toyota’s Gazoo Racing division is now experimenting with hybrids designed for performance. In this setup, the electric motor isn’t just about stretching a litre of fuel but about adding power, sharper response, and more capability. It ties directly into Akio Toyota’s push for “no more boring cars.”

Sean Hanley, Toyota Australia’s sales and marketing chief, explained to Drive that the brand is working on two separate hybrid paths: Efficiency Hybrids and Performance Hybrids. The first is aimed at economy and can run purely on electric power, which is what we see in everyday Toyota models. The second is all about output, where the electric motor supports the combustion engine to improve acceleration and towing.

Hanley also noted that Toyota has been putting hybrid tech to the test in motorsport worldwide. While he admitted that enthusiasts might not be ready to embrace performance hybrids just yet, he believes their appeal will grow quickly once people experience them.

The big question is whether this leads directly to an electrified GR Supra. Hanley wouldn’t commit, saying combustion engines still have plenty of pull for performance buyers, but he didn’t rule it out either.

Looking beyond the current GR Yaris and GR Corolla, Toyota has teased several projects that could adopt Performance Hybrid systems. Speculation points to the revival of the MR2 and Celica, a possible Supra successor, and even a road-going version of the GR GT3 Concept. That last one is said to be linked to a new Lexus supercar, which is expected to run a twin-turbo V8 with hybrid assistance.