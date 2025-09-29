Ultra-Rare McLaren F1 from Royal Collection Could Fetch Over R360 Million

A supercar with a royal backstory is set to make waves at auction this December. Among the few McLaren F1s to appear this year, this 1994 model is especially significant because it once belonged to the Sultan of Brunei’s famous collection. With estimates climbing past $21 million, it has a strong chance of becoming one of the most expensive F1s ever sold publicly.

McLaren produced only 64 road-going F1s, and this one is chassis number 014. It was originally finished in Titanium Yellow with a black leather and Alcantara cabin. Unlike many of the Sultan’s cars, it didn’t stay in his possession for long. It was sold to a UK buyer, then later purchased by David Clark, the former Director of McLaren Cars.

An anonymous New York collector acquired the car next and kept it for about three years before relocating to California. In 2006, the F1 changed hands again and returned to McLaren HQ for a major overhaul. During this time, it was resprayed in Ibis White and fitted with the rare high downforce kit. This setup includes a large fixed rear wing, an F1 GTR-inspired front bumper, and front louvers like those on the F1 LM. Only eight cars worldwide received this treatment.

The modifications went further. It received a new exhaust system, lightweight five-spoke OZ Racing wheels, and a complete LM-spec interior conversion. The work cost more than $500,000, making it one of the most extensively upgraded road-legal F1s out there. Lewis Hamilton even signed the car during the 2007 Formula One season, adding another layer of provenance. After spending many years in the US, it now belongs to a Danish owner.