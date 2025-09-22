Yangwang U9 Xtreme Hits 496 KM/H To Become Fastest Production Car In The World

BYD’s Yangwang sub-brand has officially claimed the title of the world’s fastest production car. A special Xtreme edition of the Yangwang U9 hypercar reached a staggering 308.4 mph (496 km/h), beating the previous benchmark of 304.48 mph (490 km/h) set by the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+.

The record was set at the Automotive Testing Papenburg (ATP) high-speed oval in Germany, with German driver Marc Basseng behind the wheel. “This record was only possible because the U9 Xtreme simply has incredible performance,” Basseng explained. He added that such a feat would not be achievable with a combustion engine, noting that the electric setup eliminates load changes and allows for greater focus on the drive.

The U9 Xtreme is an evolution of the standard U9 sold in China. Basseng himself had previously clocked 233 mph (375 km/h) in the U9 back in 2024, but the Xtreme benefits from significant upgrades that make top speeds above 300 mph possible. Earlier this year, a U9 Track Edition reached 292 mph (470 km/h), becoming the fastest EV at the time. That version has now been rebranded as the U9X following the outright speed record.

This model runs a 1,200-volt electrical system, the first ever in a production car, compared to the standard U9’s 800-volt setup. It uses a lithium-ion phosphate battery in BYD’s trademark ‘blade’ layout. Power comes from four advanced electric motors capable of spinning at 30,000 rpm and generating 2,959 hp (2,207 kW). To achieve such performance, the car relied on specially revised DiSus-X suspension and semi-slick tyres, though its kerb weight tips the scales at 2,480 kg.

Yangwang has announced that only 30 units will be made available, aimed at collectors bold enough to tame such a machine. The U9 Xtreme is the first EV to hold the “fastest production car” crown, marking a turning point where electric hypercars begin challenging traditional petrol giants for outright records.

Attention will now turn to the Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut, which is claimed to be capable of 310 mph (499 km/h) and could soon put its numbers to the test. The big question is whether the U9 Xtreme might eventually take on the EV land speed record of 341.264 mph (549 km/h), still held by the Buckeye Bullet 3.