Aston Martin DB12 S: More Power, Sharper Handling, Same Elegance

Aston Martin has unveiled the new range-topping version of the DB12, packing more power and sharper dynamics to create a harder-edged evolution of the grand tourer.

Output from the 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 has been lifted by 19 hp to 690 hp (515 kW), cutting the 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint to 3.4 seconds while maintaining the same 325 km/h (202 mph) top speed.

This new flagship joins the Vantage S and DBX S in Aston Martin’s performance-focused line-up, continuing the S badge legacy that began with the 1953 DB3 S road racer. The brand’s engineering team has worked on the powertrain, steering, and electronic systems to deliver quicker responses and more precise handling. According to Simon Newton, Aston Martin’s director of vehicle performance, the updates unlock a deeper level of character and capability within the existing platform.

The V8 has been tuned to deliver a more aggressive soundtrack than the standard DB12. A stainless-steel exhaust system, available as an option, increases the volume by 1.5 dB for a more dramatic tone. Chassis tweaks aim to enhance agility and balance, with new damper tuning, a stiffer rear anti-roll bar, and recalibrated steering.

Visually, the DB12 S stands out with a new quad-pipe exhaust, a redesigned front splitter, bonnet scoops, and a fixed rear spoiler that hint at its extra performance focus. Inside, there are new red drive controls, red seatbelts, red stitching, and S badges embroidered into the headrests. Buyers can choose between full leather, semi-aniline leather, or Alcantara for the cabin trim.

Both coupé and roadster versions will be offered, with deliveries planned to start early next year.